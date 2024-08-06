Bow maintenance and preparation: Getting ready for hunting season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Hunting season approaches. It is a good time to check your bows and guns. No matter what you take with you this hunting season, proper maintenance and preparation are key.

Local News 8 visited with Idaho Fish and Game officers to focus on bow hunting and how to plan.

It's important to make sure nothing about your bow has changed since last hunting season. You should check your bow's strings before you start practicing for the new hunting season.

"Is your string frayed? Is it in good condition? Have you waxed your string in a while to keep it in good condition?" said IDFG Regional Conservation Officer, Barry Cummings.

Cummings says you should make sure nothing in or on the bow is loose.

"One of the things you can do is if you tap your bow, you will hear rattles in your bow. That's an indication of something that might be loose."

If you don't make these checks, it could lead to problems and even dangers.

"It certainly will affect your shooting and your accuracy. That's one of the more important things that you need to do as a hunter is to make sure you're proficient," Cummings said. "Your bow could come apart. You could have an issue with that or hurt yourself or somebody else."

Cummings says you should also know what your effective range is. At what distance can you most effectively harvest the animal ethically and safely?

For more information to prepare for hunting season, click here.