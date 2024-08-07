Texas man whose lawyers say is intellectually disabled facing execution for 1997 killing of jogger

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man described as intellectually disabled by his lawyers is facing execution for strangling and trying to rape a woman jogging near her Houston home more than 27 years ago. Arthur Lee Burton is facing a planned lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Now 54, Burton was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman. His lawyers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the execution, citing a 2002 Supreme Court ruling prohibiting executions of intellectually disabled people. Prosecutors say Burton has not previously raised this disability claim and it’s too late to do so now.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.