Michele Pfeiffer is Montana-bound in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff called ‘Madison’

The “Yellowstone” sequel has its lead. Paramount announced Thursday that Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer would executive produce and star in “Madison.” The series was first promised when it was announced last year that ‘Yellowstone’ second half of its fifth season would air in November 2024, wrapping up the series. “Madison” follows a family of New Yorkers now living in the Madison River valley of Montana and deals with themes of grief and human connection. There is no word yet on a release date. A second “Yellowstone” spinoff in the works as well, a prequel titled “1944.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.