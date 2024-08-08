Officials recover New Mexico woman’s body from the Grand Canyon, the 3rd death there since July 31

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 20-year-old New Mexico woman has been recovered in Grand Canyon National Park. It’s the third reported death in the canyon since July 31. Park officials said Thursday that the body of Leticia A. Castillo of Albuquerque was located Tuesday about 150 feet below Twin Overlooks. Her body was transported to the canyon’s South Rim then to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy. The Park Service and the medical examiner are investigating the death. Park officials believe Castillo entered the park around Aug. 3.

