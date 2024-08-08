Skip to Content
Pocatello area Parade of Homes kicks off with ribbon cutting

today at 2:28 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The 2024 Pocatello area Parade of Homes started Thursday with the grand opening ribbon cutting of the Inclusive Care Clinic Pharmacy in Chubbuck.

Along with the clinic, this year's Parade of Homes also includes fourteen houses in the Pocatello and Chubbuck areas.

"Our lineup looks awesome this year," said Kenny Hill, owner of Clearwater Custom Homes. "Typically we have 8 to 10 homes and we're excited to show more homes this year."

For an index of the homes included in this year's event and ways to buy tickets you can visit the Parade of Homes website at www.idahohomebuilders.com/post/2024-parade-of-homes-pocatello, or walk into the event's sponsor locations like Citizen's Community Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, and Franklin Building Supply.

Sam Ross

