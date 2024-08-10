After Paris Olympics shined, Los Angeles in 2028 brings new and returning sports, plus a fresh look

PARIS (AP) — The Olympics will always have Paris. The next Summer Games go to Los Angeles in 2028. The baton will be handed from one third-time Olympic host city to another at the closing ceremony Sunday in Paris. Much will be different in four years’ time. New sports flag football and squash will make Olympic debuts. They were picked by LA organizers who are bringing back cricket and lacrosse that left the program more than 100 years ago. Paris’ unmatched historic buildings gave the city a cinematic look. LA’s Olympics will use streets that are a living history of film and television.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.