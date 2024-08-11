An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian has resulted in a fatality

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A fatal accident involving a late model Jeep and a pedestrian has resulted in the death of Paul R. Dreher, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot. The driver of the Jeep was Julie Marlow, a woman from Blackfoot. The accident occurred on Friday, August 9th just after 11 a.m. on 62 E, 200 N (Weeding Ln). Paul assisted with grain harvest operations. Initial information received by authorities was that the Jeep was traveling westbound. Julie then encountered visibility issues caused by grain harvest operations occurring in the adjacent fields.

Paul was transported via helicopter by Air Idaho Rescue to EIRMC with severe, life-threatening injuries. Julie was transported by ambulance to BMH with possible minor injuries. We were later informed that Paul succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Bingham County Sheriff's Office with Idaho State Police were the first responders and continue to investigate. However, preliminary findings are not conclusive of any negligence involved.