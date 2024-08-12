Lance Broncho pleads guilty – Idaho Falls murder suspect accepts plea deal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls murder suspect Lance Broncho was back in court Monday, changing his plea to guilty in response to a plea agreement from the Bonneville County Prosecutor.

Prosecutors say Broncho entered a home on Fourth Street in March, shooting two people, killing one, and then engaging in an hours-long standoff with police.

Broncho had previously accepted a plea deal earlier in the case. He later backed out of the deal.

Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal gave notice that he was filing to pursue the death penalty in the case after Broncho was charged with several crimes committed while in jail. Those charges include smuggling and improvising weapons and attacking a guard.

Under the new agreement, the charges from Broncho's alleged offenses in jail will be dismissed, and the death penalty will be taken off the table.

The 23-year-old will plead guilty to the felony charges of murder in the first-degree in the death of 51-year-old Eric Leask. He will also plead guilty to felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, felony robbery, and felony burglary.

Broncho will be back in court on October 7th for his sentencing hearing.