NYC man charged with hate crime after police say he yelled ‘Free Palestine’ and stabbed a Jewish man

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after police say he yelled “Free Palestine” and then stabbed a Jewish man near a synagogue over the weekend. Police say the attack happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn near the headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. They say Vincent Sumpter stabbed the victim in the abdomen following a verbal dispute. Sumpter pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Sunday. His lawyers declined to comment Monday. The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

