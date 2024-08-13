Auto workers union seeks NLRB investigation of Trump and Musk comments about firing striking workers

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has filed unfair labor practice charges against Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The move came after the two discussed on social media about Musk supposedly firing striking workers. In documents filed Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board, the union alleges that both men interfered with workers who may want to exercise their right to join a union. The NLRB said it would investigate. UAW President Shawn Fain said Republican presidential nominee Trump is anti-labor. The union has endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris. A Trump campaign spokesman called the UAW allegations frivolous and a “shameless political stunt” designed to erode Trump’s support among American workers.

