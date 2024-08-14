Prince Harry and Meghan will visit Colombia for the first time. Here’s what they will be doing

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will arrive in Colombia on Thursday. Invited by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Márquez, they will take part in several events, including a forum against cyberbullying. The couple, in the South American country for the first time, will participate in several events Thursday and Friday in the capital, Bogotá, before leaving for Cartagena and Cali, in the Caribbean and in the Colombian Pacific, where they are expected to be during the weekend. The events surrounding the couple’s visit will kick off Thursday with a press conference by Márquez, Colombia’s first Black vice president, in which she is expected to offer more details on the purpose of the couple’s visit.

