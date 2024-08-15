Days before convention, Democrats haven’t updated their party platform to replace Biden with Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four days before the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago, the platform the party’s delegates are poised to approve there names the wrong candidate for president. Democrats released a draft proposal of their 2024 party platform on July 13, eight days before President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection bid. Vice President Kamala Harris has since secured her party’s nomination via virtual vote, but the Democratic platform has not been updated — even minimally enough to replace references to the Biden-Harris ticket with those of Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.