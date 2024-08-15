Strong winds have caused outages and downed trees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Strong winds and showers have caused outages and downed trees in the Ammon/Idaho Falls area. A downed tree across Sunnyside Road in Ammon has stopped both lanes of traffic. Crews are working to get the tree removed as soon as possible.

Downed power lines on Russet Street have caused power outages impacting around 2600 customers in the area.

Idaho Falls Power is working to correct the issue and most recently said on Facebook that “Idaho Falls Power has isolated and restored customers west of Linden Dr south of 7th St. Remaining customers will remain off until additional repairs are made. We have Multiple linemen working on it.”

We will keep you updated as we learn more about the outage and the downed tree.