Victims’ attorneys ask jurors to find student’s parents liable in a deadly 2018 school shooting

DALLAS (AP) — An attorney for the parents of a Texas student accused of killing 10 people in a 2018 school shooting told jurors in a trial seeking to hold them accountable that they didn’t know he would have a psychotic breakdown. Attorneys for the victims say their son gave them many signs that he needed help. Closing statements were held Friday in Galveston in the civil lawsuit filed by victims. The lawsuit seeks to hold Dimitrios Pagourtzis and his parents, Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, financially liable for the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018. They are pursuing at least $1 million in damages.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.