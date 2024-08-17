Jailed Chinese activist faces another birthday alone in a cell, his wife says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ding Jiaxi knew he would spend his 57th birthday alone in a Chinese prison cell, without a phone call from family or a chance to stretch in the sunlight. It was the activist’s fifth year in those conditions. His wife, Sophie Luo, shared details about her husband’s plight before his birthday Saturday, casting light on the harsh treatment endured by the country’s jailed political prisoners. Human Rights Watch says such conditions are common for China’s political prisoners. Ding was a key member of a pro-democracy movement. Beijing has said prisoners’ legal rights are protected in accordance with Chinese law.

