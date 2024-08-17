U.S. Navy launches the future USS IDAHO a Virginia-Class Attack Submarine

THAMES RIVER, Connecticut (KIFI) – The future USS IDAHO (SSN 799), was launched from General Dynamics Electric Boat’s shipyard into the Thames River, Aug. 6. One of the U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarines, the boat was christened with the water from several Idaho lakes by Submarine sponsor Terry Stackley on March 16, 2024.

The submarine will be the 26th Virginia-class fast attack submarine delivered to the fleet and the fifth U.S. Navy ship named for the state of Idaho. The last ship named Idaho was a battleship commissioned in the year 1919.

Virginia class submarines are equipped with stealth equipment, sophisticated surveillance capabilities, and special warfare enhancements among other technological advancements that will help maintain the nation’s undersea supremacy well into the 21st century.