Uzbek prime minister is in Afghanistan in highest-level visit since the Taliban took power

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov has arrived in Afghanistan in the highest-level visit by a foreign official since the Taliban returned to power three years ago. Aripov, heading a delegation, was welcomed at the Kabul airport by Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Taliban’s deputy prime minister, and other senior members of the government, according to a statement released by the ministry of industry and Commerce. During Aripov’s visit, he met with Taliban leaders and discussed bilateral relations and strengthening trade and business between the countries, the statement said.

