Blinken, on ninth Mideast trip since Gaza war began, seeks ceasefire momentum as talks to resume

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will use his ninth diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war to press for the quick conclusion of an elusive ceasefire agreement. Blinken arrived in Israel on Sunday ahead of what mediators have billed as a last push to reach a deal that will take place in Cairo later this week. He will meet with top Israeli officials on Monday before traveling to Egypt on Tuesday. Late last week, the three countries mediating the proposed ceasefire reported progress on a deal under which Israel would halt most military operations in Gaza and release a number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

