Convention delegates will nominate Harris, again. This time, there’s less suspense and more pizzazz

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris officially won the Democratic presidential nomination in an online vote. But the roughly 4,700 delegates charged with picking a nominee did so in relative isolation from one other in a process that wasn’t much fun for anyone. Democratic party leaders hope to correct that by holding a ceremonial vote at the Democratic National Convention, which begins Monday in Chicago. The departure from typical procedure shouldn’t have much of an impact on the overall look or feel of the convention, since both parties for decades have identified their presumptive nominees long before the convention.

