ISU Women’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Schedule
POCATELLO, IDAHO (KIFI) – On Friday, August 17th, the Idaho State University Bengals Women's basketball team announced their schedule for the 2024-25 season, featuring a home game against BYU.
“We have a very fun and challenging schedule for 2024-2025 that includes three Power 4 schools and several mid-major powerhouses.” said Head Coach Seton Sobolewski.
The matchup versus BYU will take place on November 16, marking the first time these two have faced off in Pocatello since January 7, 2003. Since that 2003 matchup, which saw the Cougars defeat the Bengals by a score of 69 to 59, the pair have played four other times, with this season's bout marking the sixth time they will meet.
The Orange and Black will participate in the Cancun Challenge, facing off against both the University of Rhode Island and the University of Vermont at the end of November. The team will also take on the University of Denver and the University of Missouri-Kansas City on December 4th and 7th respectively, in the Big Sky / Summit League Challenge.
The Bengals season begins with an exhibition game versus Northwest Nazerene, then the regular season begins at home, which will see ISU take on Arizona Christian University.
Below is the full schedule:
2024-25 Idaho State Women’s Basketball Schedule
Fri. Nov. 1 Northwest Nazarene (exhibition) Pocatello, ID TBD
Mon. Nov. 4 Arizona Christian University Pocatello, ID TBD
Thu. Nov. 7 CAL Berkeley, CA TBD
Mon. Nov. 11 San Diego State San Diego, CA TBD
Sat. Nov. 16 BYU Pocatello, ID TBD
Thu. Nov. 21 Westminster University Pocatello, ID 7pm
Sun. Nov. 24 TCU Fort Worth, TX TBD
Cancun Challenge
Thu. Nov. 28 Rhode Island Cancun, Mexico 2pm
Fri. Nov. 29 Vermont Cancun, Mexico 2pm
Big Sky / Summit League Challenge
Wed. Dec. 4 University of Denver Pocatello, ID TBD
Sat. Dec. 7 UMKC Kansas City, MO TBD
Fri. Dec. 20 Northern Illinois University DeKalb, IL TBD
Thu. Jan. 2 Northern Arizona* Pocatello, ID 7pm
Sat. Jan. 4 Northern Colorado* Pocatello, ID 2pm
Sat. Jan. 11 Weber State* Ogden, UT TBD
Thu. Jan. 16 Montana State* Bozeman, MT TBD
Sat. Jan. 18 Montana* Missoula, MT TBD
Thu. Jan. 23 Sacramento State* Pocatello, ID 7pm
Sat. Jan. 25 Portland State* Pocatello, ID 2pm
Thu. Jan. 30 Eastern Washington* Cheney, WA TBD
Sat. Feb. 1 Idaho* Moscow, ID TBD
Mon. Feb. 3 Northern Colorado* Greeley, CO TBD
Sat. Feb. 8 Weber State* Pocatello, ID 2pm
Thu. Feb. 13 Montana* Pocatello, ID 7pm
Sat. Feb. 15 Montana State* Pocatello, ID 2pm
Thu. Feb. 20 Portland State* Portland, OR TBD
Sat. Feb. 22 Sacramento State* Sacramento, CA TBD
Thu. Feb. 27 Idaho* Pocatello, ID 7pm
Sat. Mar. 1 Eastern Washington* Pocatello, ID 2pm
Mon. Mar. 3 Northern Arizona* Flagstaff, AZ TBD
Sat. – Tues. Mar. 8-12 Big Sky Tournament Boise, ID TBD
*Big Sky Conference Game