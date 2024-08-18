Skip to Content
ISU Women’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Schedule

POCATELLO, IDAHO (KIFI) – On Friday, August 17th, the Idaho State University Bengals Women's basketball team announced their schedule for the 2024-25 season, featuring a home game against BYU.

“We have a very fun and challenging schedule for 2024-2025 that includes three Power 4 schools and several mid-major powerhouses.” said Head Coach Seton Sobolewski.

The matchup versus BYU will take place on November 16, marking the first time these two have faced off in Pocatello since January 7, 2003. Since that 2003 matchup, which saw the Cougars defeat the Bengals by a score of 69 to 59, the pair have played four other times, with this season's bout marking the sixth time they will meet.

The Orange and Black will participate in the Cancun Challenge, facing off against both the University of Rhode Island and the University of Vermont at the end of November. The team will also take on the University of Denver and the University of Missouri-Kansas City on December 4th and 7th respectively, in the Big Sky / Summit League Challenge.

The Bengals season begins with an exhibition game versus Northwest Nazerene, then the regular season begins at home, which will see ISU take on Arizona Christian University.

2024-25 Idaho State Women’s Basketball Schedule

Fri. Nov. 1        Northwest Nazarene (exhibition) Pocatello, ID          TBD

Mon. Nov. 4    Arizona Christian University   Pocatello, ID                TBD

Thu. Nov. 7      CAL                                          Berkeley, CA                TBD

Mon. Nov. 11 San Diego State                       San Diego, CA              TBD

Sat. Nov. 16     BYU                                          Pocatello, ID                TBD

Thu. Nov. 21    Westminster University          Pocatello, ID                7pm

Sun. Nov. 24    TCU                                          Fort Worth, TX            TBD

Cancun Challenge

Thu. Nov. 28    Rhode Island                          Cancun, Mexico          2pm

Fri. Nov. 29      Vermont                                  Cancun, Mexico          2pm

Big Sky / Summit League Challenge

Wed. Dec. 4     University of Denver               Pocatello, ID                TBD

Sat. Dec. 7       UMKC                                      Kansas City, MO          TBD

Fri. Dec. 20      Northern Illinois University     DeKalb, IL                    TBD

Thu. Jan. 2       Northern Arizona*                  Pocatello, ID                7pm

Sat. Jan. 4        Northern Colorado*               Pocatello, ID                2pm

Sat. Jan. 11      Weber State*                          Ogden, UT                   TBD

Thu. Jan. 16     Montana State*                      Bozeman, MT              TBD

Sat. Jan. 18      Montana*                               Missoula, MT             TBD

Thu. Jan. 23     Sacramento State*                  Pocatello, ID                7pm

Sat. Jan. 25      Portland State*                       Pocatello, ID                2pm

Thu. Jan. 30     Eastern Washington*              Cheney, WA                 TBD

Sat. Feb. 1       Idaho*                                     Moscow, ID                 TBD

Mon. Feb. 3     Northern Colorado*               Greeley, CO                 TBD

Sat. Feb. 8       Weber State*                          Pocatello, ID                2pm

Thu. Feb. 13    Montana*                               Pocatello, ID                7pm

Sat. Feb. 15     Montana State*                      Pocatello, ID                2pm

Thu. Feb. 20    Portland State*                       Portland, OR                TBD

Sat. Feb. 22     Sacramento State*                  Sacramento, CA          TBD

Thu. Feb. 27    Idaho*                                     Pocatello, ID                7pm

Sat. Mar. 1       Eastern Washington*              Pocatello, ID                2pm

Mon. Mar. 3    Northern Arizona*                  Flagstaff, AZ                 TBD

Sat. – Tues. Mar. 8-12 Big Sky Tournament Boise, ID                         TBD

*Big Sky Conference Game

