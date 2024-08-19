ABC News names longtime producer Karamehmedovic as network news division chief
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime producer Almin Karamehmedovic has been elevated to the role of ABC News president. The network made the announcement Monday. He replaces Kim Godwin, who retired in May after three years in the role. Godwin was a former CBC News executive and had faced some internal strife at ABC due to her outsider status. Karamehmedovic is the opposite. He’s been at ABC News since 1998. He’s been the chief behind-the-scenes executive at “World News Tonight” since 2014 and before that, was executive producer of “Nightline.” Both “World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America” are atop competitive ratings races, and the new president will be asked to maintain that.