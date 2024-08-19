Flash flooding in Connecticut leaves 1 dead and 1 missing

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — Parts of Connecticut are cleaning up after torrential rains washed out roads, trapped people in cars and a restaurant, and reportedly swept two people into a river. Authorities say at least one person died in the storm late Sunday and early Monday. It also caused problems in New Jersey and on New York’s Long Island. As much as 10 inches of rain fell on some parts of western Connecticut. Officials say the body of a woman who disappeared during the storm was recovered Monday about 35 miles southwest of Hartford. Crews are still looking for a second woman who washed away as firefighters tried to rescue her.

