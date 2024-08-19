Georgia governor doubles down on Medicaid program with work requirement despite slow start

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is defending and doubling down on his signature Medicaid program, the only one in the nation with a work requirement. Georgia Pathways requires all recipients to show that they performed at least 80 hours of work, volunteer activity, schooling or vocational rehabilitation in a month to qualify. It launched in July 2023, but has so far signed up a tiny fraction of eligible state residents. Kemp said Monday being first is not always easy and the state plans to keep pushing ahead on Pathways.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.