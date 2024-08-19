Hunter in Alaska recovering after being mauled by bear and shot amid effort to fend it off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a hunter in Alaska has been hospitalized after being mauled by a brown bear and shot during an effort to fend it off. Alaska State Troopers said Monday that the bear attack occurred Saturday on the Kenai Peninsula, southwest of Anchorage. The 32-year-old hunter was seriously injured both in the mauling and in the shooting. He and a hunting companion opened fire, and he was shot in the leg. A troopers spokesman said it was not immediately clear who fired the shot that struck the man. The bear was killed.

