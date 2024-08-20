King Charles III meets with survivors of stabbing rampage that fueled unrest across Britain

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III met Tuesday with survivors of the stabbing rampage that killed three young girls in northern England, viewing flowers and teddy bears laid in remembrance of the victims and signing a book of condolence as Britain recovers from widespread unrest fueled by the tragedy. The monarch traveled to the seaside town of Southport, northwest of Liverpool, for a private meeting where he heard the experiences of some of the children who were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29. After the meeting, Charles signed the book of condolence at Southport Town Hall, adding, “In deepest sympathy.”

