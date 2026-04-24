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LEGO Enthusiast Moves On In Competition

Idaho Falls man moves on in LEGO competition.
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Updated
today at 1:14 PM
Published 1:10 PM

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) --  There's an exciting update for a local Idaho Falls man, David McClelland.

As we reported in December, this engineer by day, LEGO builder by night, had submitted a LEGO design to a national competition. If his build (dubbed "The Excitebike") got 10 thousand votes, it would move onto the next stage of the competition. And if he wins it all: his build will be mass produced and sold on actual store shelves.

He and his wife, McKenzi, have been working hard at getting press and getting the word out since then.

Then, he was struck with ANOTHER idea. What if he did a second, similar build based off of the pro skater, Tony Hawk?

While David was in California, he reached out to Tony Hawk. And lo behold, Hawk invited David and his family over a few days later.

They were able to watch Tony skate, let Tony play on his LEGO build, and even let their son slide down his skate ramps.

Once Tony got the word out, both builds--the Excitebike build, and the Tony Hawk build hit the required 10 thousand votes.

To follow along on their journey, you can find them on Instagram @Americanbricker and @Arcadebricker. You can also see more about his builds on LEGO's official voting website here and here.

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Megan Lavin

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