Barbecue on the Quad kicks off ISU school year

By
New
today at 12:53 PM
Published 4:21 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University hosted their Student Involvement Fair and Student Union Barbecue on Wednesday, August 21 to celebrate the start of the school's Fall semester.

Student clubs and university departments set up booths and held games and activities to welcome students to the new year. The Pond Student Union provided a free barbecue lunch to students and faculty.

On Thursday, August 22, the ISU College of Business will host the Back to Business event on the Quad with another barbecue, games, and giveaways.

