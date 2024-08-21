China opens investigation into EU dairy exports as trade tensions flare

BEIJING (AP) — European milk and cheese producers have become the latest target in a simmering trade war with China. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Wednesday that it would launch an investigation into subsidies given by the European Union and EU member countries for dairy products that could lead to tariffs on their export to China. The announcement came one day after the EU released a draft decision to finalize tariffs on electric vehicles made in China, in a follow-up to provisional tariffs announced last month. The tariffs have been denounced by the Chinese government and automakers and threaten to set back the industry’s efforts to go global.

