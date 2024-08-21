India’s top court creates task force on workplace safety after doctor was raped and killed

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has set up of a task force of doctors who will make recommendations on safety of health care workers at their workplaces. The Supreme Court’s order comes days after the rape and killing of a trainee doctor in eastern Kolkata city that sparked outrage and nationwide protests. Doctors and medics across India have been holding protests, candlelight marches and even temporarily refused care for non-emergency patients since the killing on Aug. 9. They say the assault highlights the vulnerability of health care workers in hospitals and medical campuses across India. A police volunteer has been arrested and charged with the crime.

