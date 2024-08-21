More people are spending to maintain their cars rather than buying a new one

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A recent study found 3 out of 4 Americans are trying to take better care of their vehicles in response to inflation.

A survey of 2,000 car owners found 73% of the respondents are doing more to maintain their car due to rising vehicle costs.

75% of Gen X and 60% of Gen Z said they are actively making an effort to better maintain their car.

Almost 80% of consumers say they depend on someone else doing simple maintenance on their vehicle. Half of them prefer to hire professionals while 27% depend on friends or family to do the work for them.

Some people even try to do repairs themselves instead of having to pay a professional. But this can sometimes lead to causing more car problems and having to pay for a more expensive fix.

"Really a big one that I see is when people try to do their own...wiring," said Wackerli Subaru Mechanic and Shop Foreman, Bradley Salmonson. "Then that has to be gone through and fixed."

People should be extra careful when dealing with car fluids, and avoid handling the kinds that should be left to the professionals.

"The biggest thing we see right now is people are draining the transmission fluid, thinking it is the engine oil," said Wackerli Subaru Service Manager, Mitch Anderson. "It's not as easy as just filling it up. It's a process of certain temperature."

So what are some things you can do to help your car last longer? It's recommended to have your car inspected every 12 months. Your odometer can help you know when to get certain services done.

"Just stick with the maintenance intervals that are provided by that manufacturer and it will go a long ways for you," Anderson said.