The UAE accepts credentials of Taliban ambassador in major diplomatic coup for Afghanistan’s rulers
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has accepted the credentials of the Taliban’s ambassador to the oil-rich Gulf state. It’s a major diplomatic coup for the Taliban, who aren’t officially recognized as Afghanistan’s government. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul confirmed Wednesday the news about Badruddin Haqqani in a post on social media platform X. The ministry did not respond to requests for information about Haqqani, who was previously the Taliban’s envoy to the UAE. Haqqani is not related to the Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who in June met the UAE leader, but he is from his team.