Walz’s big night, influencers flexing clout, defining freedom. Takeaways from Day 3 of the DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention’s third night features Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton in the lineup as headliners. Given the truncated nature of the scrambled presidential race, the convention is a key opportunity for voters to get to know Walz better as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. Wednesday night’s speakers also put a heavy emphasis on the need for freedom, and gave the word an expansive definition, including protecting reproductive rights, gay rights and more. The DNC also gave online influencers prominent speaking slots, a sign of their growing clout with younger voters.

