Bhutan the yak at the Idaho Falls Zoo has died

Bhutan the 22-year-old yak died Thursday, August 22 ending her fight with cancer.

The Animal Care team decided to put Bhutan down given her worsening condition. Bhutan was diagnosed with cancer in late April 2024.

Bhutan is a type of yak from the Tibetan plateau making her quite at home with our cold climates here in Idaho.

The Idaho Falls Zoo said this on Facebook “Bhutan will be missed by both staff and guests. Thank you for helping us make this summer a great one for Bhu and showing her love in her final days.”