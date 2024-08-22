Methamphetamine disguised as shipment of watermelons seized at US-Mexico border in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons has been seized at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the methamphetamine, valued at more than $5 million, was found Aug. 16 when the cargo aboard a tractor-trailer from Mexico was unloaded for a detailed inspection. Among real watermelons, officers found 1,220 packages wrapped in paper colored to look like watermelon skins. The total weight of the packages amounted to 4,587 pounds. The truck driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

