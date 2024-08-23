Idaho State Police are increasing patrols through Labor Day

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Statewide collaboration between Idaho State Police (ISP) and local law enforcement will see an increase in patrols through Labor Day.

Labor Day coincides with the end of the “100 Deadliest Days,” and impaired driving is what the ISP seek to address.

“As we approach the end of summer, our focus remains on saving lives by getting impaired drivers off the road,” said Colonel Bill Gardiner, Director of ISP. “We want to remind everyone that choosing to drive under the influence is not only illegal but can have tragic consequences.”

While there is a lot of room for improvement, it’s apparent that the effort to limt accidents is progressing. 70 lives have been this summer which is a tragedy in itself, but the numbers are down from 79 the 2023 summer.

Progress in preventing the loss of life begins with drivers. Planning designated drivers, using ride share services, wearing a seatbelt, and simply not driving if you don’t need to, are all ways to avoid accidents.