Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park are looking for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, while the National Guard has been called in to help evacuate other hikers. The National Park Service says the woman was swept away into Havasu Creek on Thursday, about a half-mile from where the creek meets up with the Colorado River. She was identified as 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert. The park service says the flooding trapped several hikers around a waterfall called Beaver Falls on the Havasupai reservation before they were helped to safety.

