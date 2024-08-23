Second season of ‘Pachinko’ explores challenges for ethnic Koreans in Japan
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The second season of “Pachinko” — opening Friday — delicately captures the plight of ethnic Koreans brought to Japan during colonial rule and their descendants, exploring themes of home and identity through several generations. The award-winning series is based on a New York Times bestselling novel. It returns to Apple TV+ with eight episodes that follow four generations of an immigrant Korean family living in Japan since before World War II. The star-studded cast includes Oscar-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung and Korean actor Lee Minho.