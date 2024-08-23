Takeaways from AP’s report on federal policies shielding information about potential dam failures

Thousands of people live downstream from dams yet may not always realize the risks. An Associated Press review found that conflicting federal policies may be inhibiting the ability of local officials to share details with residents and businesses about the places that get could inundated with floodwaters if a dam were to fail. That same information gap also could be costing residents more for flood insurance. While the Federal Emergency Management Agency requires outreach about potential dam failure to receive top insurance discounts, other federal agencies have restricted the release of information about dams they own or regulate.

