Cows obstruct Nigeria’s capital as climate change and development leave herders with nowhere to go

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — As the population grows and development extends to rural areas where herders live and graze their cattle, they are now forced to move into the city center in search of pasture. The herders, who are pushed to central Nigeria due to climate change pressures in the north, are destroying green areas and private front gardens and obstructing traffic. It is suggested that the herders practice a restricted system of pastoralism that would involve acquiring private land and operating like other businesses instead of depending on free resources wherever they can find them. But to stop roaming, they want designated grazing areas revived and the government to provide incentives as it supports other businesses.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.