Venezuelan electoral official asserts ‘lack of transparency and veracity’ in Maduro’s reelection

MIAMI (AP) — A Venezuelan electoral official has denounced what he calls a “grave lack of transparency and veracity” in last month’s presidential vote in which Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner despite claims he was trounced by the main opposition candidate. Juan Carlos Delpino is one of five members of the National Electoral Council and the only one who prior to the vote had shown a willingness to go against the wishes of Maduro’s government. He has published on social media a letter detailing several alleged irregularities before and on the day of the July 28 election. He has also gone into hiding.

