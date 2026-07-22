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Local Forecast

Tracking more heat for Thursday after pesky storm chances

By
today at 4:04 PM
Published 4:01 PM

Slow moving thunderstorms into tonight and chances around 40% tonight.

Flood risk is possible with flash flooding and flood watches are up into early Thursday morning for eastern highlands and west into central mountains.  Valley communities are subject to scattered heavy downpours which can impact travel After highs today in the upper 80s, we’ll get into the mid 50s tonight.

It’s cooler because of the cloud cover and occasional scattered shower or thunderstorm, lingering into the early morning hours. Outflow winds from storms may gust to 25-40mph.  

Storms with hail are possible and most will be wet - and that will impact your outdoor activities and yard work and create overflow for local creeks and streams and flood prone areas.  Check your drains for debris from previous weather events to deter blockage. 

We began a warming trend and will bring the heat back to get us back into the mid 90s by the weekend and chances of showers and storms exist with more moisture flow that’s coming through in the hot temperatures for Sunday.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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