Rent remains a pain point for small businesses even as overall inflation cools off
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — While many costs have come down for small business, rents remain high and in some cases are still rising, forcing many owners into some uncomfortable decisions. Some are raising prices, while others are choosing to be late on payments or seeking out new locations where the rent is lower. A few are pushing back against their landlord. According to Bank of America, rent payments per small business client rose 11% year-over-year in July. That’s more than twice the increase for renting and owning a residence, a metric known as shelter, according to the government’s monthly Consumer Price Index.