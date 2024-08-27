Skip to Content
Yellowstone National Park warns visitors to stay away from bull elk

Elk mating season in Yellowstone National Park has begun
Elk mating season in Yellowstone National Park has begun
By
today at 10:11 AM
Published 11:26 AM

WYOMING (KIFI)—Elk mating season, also known as "the rut," has started in Yellowstone National Park. Park visitors are warned to stay alert, stay away, and stay safe!

Bull elk are unpredictable and even more aggressive during mating season. People have been severely injured by elk during this time of year. Elk run quickly and can attack even if they haven't been provoked.

The Park says visitors are responsible for your own safety.

Rangers recommend: • Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m), or the length of two full-sized buses, from elk. • If an elk approaches you, back away immediately.
• Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots.
• Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture. Lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater are recommended for adequate reach.

If an elk charges or runs towards you:
• Find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
• If nearby shelter is not available, run away.

Noah Farley

