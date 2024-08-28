China says Taiwan’s independence is the greatest threat to regional stability but vows no new action

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister says Taiwan’s independence poses the greatest threat to stability in the immediate region but is vowing no new action that could bring Beijing into conflict with the United States or others. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke during a visit by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to Beijing. Taiwan is a self-governing island democracy that split from authoritarian communist China in 1949. It has rejected Beijing’s demands that it accept unification with the mainland by peace or by force.

