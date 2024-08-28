Pocatello Police searching for suspect who stole a car with an infant inside

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– A Pocatello woman's car was stolen with her 4-month-old baby inside on Tuesday night.

The car was stolen outside of the Walgreens drug store on Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello while the mother was inside buying medicine for the infant.

Police were immediately called to the store and began a search for the car.

15 minutes after the theft, a resident called the police after finding the baby safe in her car seat near Wilson Ave.

The mother and her baby were reunited, and the car was later recovered nearby and taken for evidence.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information that may be helpful to police you can contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.