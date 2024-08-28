Pocatello school district reminds parents and drivers about school bus safety

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– With students back in school for the year, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has some important reminders for how parents and drivers can keep kids safe around school buses.

"Students are required to be at a bus stop 3 to 5 minutes prior to when the bus arrives," said Spence Taylor, a bus driver and bus driver trainer for District 25. "What we're running into is a lot of parents, especially when it's cold, keep their students in the cars with them, and when the bus pulls out, that's when they're letting them out. That puts them in a dangerous spot."

Taylor said that when students are at the bus stop early, it reduces the risk of students running across the street, in front of or behind buses.

Tips for drivers include not passing buses when they are stopped with the red stop sign extended, and remembering to give buses some space.

"Just like with a semi, we're 30,000 pounds, 35,000 pounds with loaded students," said Taylor. "We need the community drivers to just wait and stay behind the bus. If you're going to make a turn, do it behind the bus–stop going around us and stopping."

By remembering to get students to their bus stops on time and giving school buses space while driving, the school district says that we can all work together to protect what is most important.

"We just need the community's help," said Taylor. "The safety of the kids is premier important to us. We know that they're our precious cargo and we want to treat it that way."

For more information on school bus safety visit: https://www.sd25.us/departments/transportation.