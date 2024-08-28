US-20 Exit 333 for Rexburg will remain closed through Labor Day

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Transportation Department explains in a press release that multiple unanticipated delays have forced contractors and crews to keep Exit 333 closed through Labor Day.

Recently a sewer breach from the construction of the exit not only contributed to the delays but also prompted asking the locals to limit their water usage.

“We know that Rexburg has endured a lot with construction this summer,” Project Manager Conner Huffaker said. “We hope people will continue to be patient for just a little longer and know that the end outcome will be a major improvement for the long-term future.”

Both Exit 332 and 333 have been under construction at some point during the summer. Construction has funneled much of the traffic to exits both north and south of Rexburg.

The Idaho Transportation Department is now committed to Exit 333 being open ahead of the influx of university traffic on Friday, September 13.

Exit 333 will have the same diamond interchange design that was used on Exit 332. Both exits are expected to be completed by late fall.