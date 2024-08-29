A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain kills 12 people, mostly children, in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain has hit a house in a remote part of northwestern Pakistan, killing 12 people, mostly children. A rescue official said Friday the mudslide happened overnight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the border with Afghanistan. He says rescuers retrieved the bodies of nine children, two women and a man. Pakistan’s annual monsoon season runs from July through September. Scientists have blamed climate change for heavier rains in recent years. In 2022, downpours inundated one-third of the country, killing 1,739 people.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.