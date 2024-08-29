Ohio regulators: Marijuana sellers can’t give out food from ice cream truck

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control has proposed fines totaling more than $200,000 against five businesses for violating the state’s advertising rules for marijuana sellers. The Akron Beacon Journal reported Thursday that most of the fines involved promotions ahead of the Aug. 6 beginning of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Some of the violations involved using signs that were too large or not approved by the state. Other violations were related to giving out food and beverages from an ice cream truck, advertising “Free Ice Cream” on social media, and using a sign that was not attached to the dispensary.

