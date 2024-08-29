Slow tropical storm dumps heavy rain around Tokyo after causing floods in southern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving tropical storm is having a far-reaching impact in much of Japan, dumping heavy rain around Tokyo and flooding roads and riverside areas in the south. Flooding was reported Friday in a number of areas west of Tokyo, where water blocked roads and stalled cars. Warnings for heavy rain and potential landslides included the capital and nearby prefectures. NHK showed muddy water flowing down the Meguro River in one of Tokyo’s popular cherry blossom viewing spots. Tropical Storm Shanshan was a powerful typhoon when it made landfall on a southern island Thursday morning. It has weakened considerably but hasn’t moved much. The slow pace increases the rainfall and risks of disaster, experts say.

